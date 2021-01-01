JBL go 3 portable wireless speaker with bluetooth, ip67 dust and water resistant, up to 5h high fidelity sound playback, blue

Let the rhythm not stop listening to your favorite music with quality sound, the speaker with a full and sophisticated sound is suitable to enjoy the sound with greater clarity It looks as good as it sounds the go 3 speakers are sturdy, and thanks to their compact design, they are easy to carry in your hand anywhere. Perfect for any style The sun, the beach and your waterproof speakers according to ip67 standard take them to the pool or shower, these speakers make everything much easier, getting them wet is no longer a problem Bluetooth speaker play your favorite songs with JBL pro sound wirelessly from your mobile, tablet or other bluetooth device and enjoy 5 hours of continuous playback