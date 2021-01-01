JBL GO 3 Portable and lightweight Bluetooth speaker, with intense bass and bold style Waterproof and dustproof Autonomy 5 hrs Black

JBL introduces the JBL GO 3 Bluetooth Speaker: portable, ultra-compact, bold style and JBL Pro Sound. She combines with your style and accompanies you in all your travels! Stream your music from your phone or tablet and enjoy up to 5 hours of music on a single charge with this wireless, unhedlicated Bluetooth speaker At the beach, at the pool, or even in the rain, the party never stops: the GO 3 features an IP67 certified waterproof and dustproof design Express your style: The GO 3 stands out for its modern design and expressive details. It is also available in a wide variety of colors inspired by the most current fashion. Delivery: 1 x JBL GO 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker / Dimensions: 87.5 x 75 x 41.3 mm / 1 x Quick Start Guide / 1 x Safety Plug / 1 x USB Type C Cable - Black