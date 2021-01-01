Jazlyn Safari Friends Duvet Cover

Features:Jazlyn collection100% Premium Microfiber duvet coverPrinted top, bottom taupe colorMade in the USAProduct Type: Duvet CoverSet/Single: Single PieceStyle: Modern & ContemporaryColor: Orange/Beige/BlueMaterial: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: Cotton Quality: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Mold Resistant: NoThread Count: Comforter Included: Duvet Cover Included: YesDuvet Corner Ties: Duvet or Comforter Material: Polyester / MicrofiberDuvet or Comforter Color: Orange/Beige/BlueDuvet Insert Included: NoFill Material: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: NoWindow Treatment Type: Curtain/Drape/Valance Material: Curtain/Drape/Valance Color: Number of Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: Pillow Shams Included: NoSham Type: Sham Material: Sham Color: Number of Pillow Shams Included: Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: NoThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw/Decorative Pillow Material: Throw/Decorative Pillow Color: Number of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape: Throw/Decorative Pillow Closure: Removable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover: Pillowcases Included: NoNumber of Pillowcases Included: Pillowcase Material: Pillowcase Color: Sheets Included: NoSheet Type Included: Sheet Material: Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: Number of Sheets Included: Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Cleaning Method: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryCountry of Origin: ChinaTheme: WildlifeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: Edges: Fabric Type/Texture: Closure Type: Construction: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Fill Weight (oz): Fill Power: Life Stage: KidPieces Included: Kid's Subject: No SubjectSpefications:CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesDimensions:Sheets: NoFitted Sheet Width - Side to Side: Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Fitted Sheet Pocket Depth: Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side: Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Pillowcase: NoPillowcase Width - Top to Bottom: Pillowcase Length - Side to Side: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Length - Head to Toe: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Width - Side to Side: Sham: NoSham Width - Top to Bottom: Sham Length - Side to Side: Throw Blanket: NoThrow Blanket Width - Side to Side: Throw Blanket Length - Head to Toe: Accent Pillow: NoAccent Pillow Width - Top to Bottom: Accent Pillow Length - Side to Side: Accent Pillow Thickness - Front to Back: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Width - Side to Side: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Length - Head to Toe: Dust Ruffle/ Bed Skirt Drop Length: Window Treatments: NoWindow Treatment Height - Top to Bottom: Window Treatment Width - Side to Side: Window Treatment Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty: Size: 68" H x 88" W x 1" D