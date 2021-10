If you have to work all day, it might as well be in style! Just roll this office chair up to your desk and you'll be poshly perched through any task. It showcases a curved back with button tufting for a touch of flair and offers comfort with foam padding and polyester upholstery. A metallic hue makes the base modern, but it includes plenty of function thanks to five wheels, a 360º swivel, and an adjustable height. Upholstery Color: Grey