Jaylon Patio Grill Cover - Fits up to 58"

This Patio Grill Cover is a blend of style and durability. The durable padded handles make removal easy while double-stitched seams lend a touch of style to it. The structured vents stay open to prevent wind lofting and also control inside moisture or condensation. The waterproof backing keeps your grill dry while elastic hem cords move easily through a special channel for a snug fit. The custom colored buckles keeps your cover safe in most weather conditions. The striped webbing lends an attractive touch to the cover. The zippered top pocket can be used to store grill accessories.