Noble House Jaykon Modern Glam Tufted Velvet 3 Seater Sofa, Grey, Dark Brown

Stretch out in leisure on a lovely sofa that will not only anchor your home in refined style but also offer luxurious comfort for you and your guests. Featuring velvet upholstery, this sophisticated sofa is the perfect addition for any interior space. This takes gorgeous button tufted diamond stitching and sloped arms for a graceful structure, easily anchoring your decor in an atmosphere of contemporary elegance. This sofa is finished with beautifully turned wood legs, bringing impressive style and outstanding durability to your home.MODERN GLAM: Our sofa showcases smooth velvet upholstery and jewel-like colors that pair seamlessly with clean, straight lines for a luxurious modern glam look. Complemented with precise angles and minimalistic structure, this chair brings a sleek touch to any decor.BUTTON TUFTED DIAMOND STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the backrest offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The diamond stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.VELVET: Our velvet is 100% polyester, featuring a featherlike softness and unique sheen. With a built-in resistance to wrinkles and outstanding durability, this velvet is hands down the best option amongst velvets.BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This sofa is supported by beautifully turned birch wood legs which offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This sofa is 74.50” W x 31.00” D x 30.75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming couch.