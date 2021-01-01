Jaydon Mahogany Solid Wood Hall Tree with Bench

An essential furnishing for the well-appointed foyer! From the decorative carvings on the pediment to the stylish ball and claw feet, this substantial foyer stand is as beautiful as it is useful. It's the perfect arrival seat for guests or a comfortable spot while you are waiting for the car. The large beveled mirror allows you one last look before you leave the house, while the four brass hooks provide a place for your damp overcoat. Its tufted real leather seat is upholstered and hand-tacked and accents the deeply carved mahogany. Simple assembly required.