Jayden 6 - Light Statement Globe Chandelier with Hand Blown Glass

Brighten your dining room or kitchen in an industrial, modern style with this 6-light chandelier. It's made from metal and features an open armillary-inspired frame for a factory chic silhouette. A round acrylic accent hangs from the bottom of the frame to add a hint of glam. The candelabra inside has six swooping arms that hold bare 60W bulbs (not included) to wash your space in a bright glow. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch to effortlessly take you from day tonight. Plus, it hangs from an adjustable downrod and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy. Finish: English Bronze, Size: 108.5" H x 22.5" W x 22.5" D