St Croix Trading Company Jayde Home Charcoal 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

The alluring three dimensional textures and vibrant eye-catching colors of the Hampton Collection will complement and enhance any style of decor, indoor or out. This area rug features a neutral palette main field color of Charcoal and highlighted by accent colors of Charcoal and White. Machine loomed in a soft, sisal weave of durable, washable 100% polypropylene to resist fading and mildew. To clean, just wash with mild soap and water or rinse with a hose. Great for decks, kitchens, mudrooms or any high-traffic, spill-prone areas. A low cut pile height of 0.25 in. allows for seamless placement under furniture and in entryways. Ships with a sturdy core insert to ensure your rug arrives in perfect, un-creased condition. Color: Jayde Home Charcoal.