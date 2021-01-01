Noble House Jaxson Modern Standing Mirror with Carved Frame, Natural, White

Let our charming standing mirror open up your interior space with illuminating reflections that allow natural sunlight to bounce across the walls of your home. Featuring a simple wooden frame and washed finish, our standing mirror is a must-have for any room. Its reflective surface will not only brighten your room but will also emphasize your existing furniture in all the best ways. This dazzling mirror is made with high-quality craftsmanship from incredibly durable materials, making this the perfect addition to any room of your home. MODERN: Our mirror features a modern style due to its simple yet eye-catching inverted rounded corner rectangular frame. With its minimalistic wooden border, this accessory provides an understated upgrade to any room. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product. MANGO WOOD FRAME: Mango wood features gorgeous golden browns with natural hues that come from spalting, making each piece a one-of-a-kind color. Not only does this hardwood showcase unique patterns and take well to stains, but it also offers dense durability to resist wear and tear. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This mirror is 31.00” W x 1.30” D x 71.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this standing mirror. NO ASSEMBLY: This mirror comes ready to use straight out of the box. No assembly required.