From furniture of america
Furniture of America Jaxon 9 in. x 24 in. x 28 in. Sand Black and Light Pure Copper Wood Floating Decorative Wall Shelf with Brackets
An industrial attitude comes through with these floating wall shelves. Made from pure copper and light wood, the shelving has a farmhouse chic and simple lines, with reliable stability thanks to a fix plate that attaches to the wall. The unit comes with two shelves, each capable of bearing up to five pounds. Color: Sand Black and Light Pure Copper.