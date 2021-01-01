From furniture of america

Furniture of America Jaxon 9 in. x 24 in. x 28 in. Sand Black and Light Pure Copper Wood Floating Decorative Wall Shelf with Brackets

$106.42 on sale
($139.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

An industrial attitude comes through with these floating wall shelves. Made from pure copper and light wood, the shelving has a farmhouse chic and simple lines, with reliable stability thanks to a fix plate that attaches to the wall. The unit comes with two shelves, each capable of bearing up to five pounds. Color: Sand Black and Light Pure Copper.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com