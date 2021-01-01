Hyperflite Jawz Disc, Lemon-Lime

Get into some action-packed, high-flying fun with your pooch with the Hyperflite Jawz Disc. Perfect for the yard, park, or competition field, its aerodynamic design makes it easy to toss far and wide to get your pooch engaged in exciting play that doubles as a doggie workout. It’s built to stand up to tough wear and tear since it’s designed for competition-level tossing, and is also puncture-resistant so it can hold up to gnashing canine teeth better than other discs. And you can bring it outside even in high noon, since it has X-Flash Anti-Glare Technology so you and your pooch can track it in the air without straining your eyes. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors so you can choose the perfect one for your style.