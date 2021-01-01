TUBBZ Jaws Bruce Duck Figurine – Official Jaws Merchandise – Unique Limited Edition Collectors Vinyl Gift (NS2829)

Keep your wits about you whilst you’re out in the pond as this shark/duck hybrid is looking for fresh prey! Comes in a collector’s bathtub display box, featuring the Jaws logo and the ability to stack on top of other Tubbz. This officially licensed collectable is part of the TUBBZ range, a highly collectable series pop culture characters in duck form! Collect all of your favourite characters from games, movies, TV shows, and comic books as they come to life as rubber ducks. Approximately 9cm (3.54”) tall when outside of tub display stand (some may vary)., Manufacturer: Rubber Road Ltd