Elan Javan Sconce Javan Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Elan Javan Sconce Javan Sconce Features:Etched acrylic diffuserLightweight aluminum construction130 lumen output is great for accent lightingFully compatible with most aftermarket dimmersWarm white LEDs create a friendly and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for homes, restaurants, offices, and light commercial spaces80+ CRI LEDs produce top-notch color quality in the industryETL listed for dry locations onlyFully covered under warranty for 3 yearsDimensions:Height: 7.87"Width: 7.87"Extension 3.35"