The Armen Living Jayden mid-century barstool is the perfect addition to any contemporary household. Though ideal for the kitchen or bar, the Jayden's stylish walnut wood frame and faux leather upholstered seat make it versatile for just about any room of the house. While appearing stationary, the Jayden features a 360 degree swivel feature for maximum mobility. The Jayden is available in 26 inch counter and 30 inch bar height and is available in your choice of brown or grey faux leather. Armen Living Java Cream Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool Leather in Brown | LCJYBABRWA30