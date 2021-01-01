Home Decorators Collection Java Blue 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner Rug

This beautiful Home Decorators Collection 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner will be a great welcoming addition to your home. This runner is great to use in your hallway or as an accent at the foot of your bed. With a modern style, this runner is great for contemporary rooms. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. This runner is adorned with watercolor accents for an art-inspired vibe. It comes in a blue shade, which will accessorize any floor. It has an 85% polypropylene design, making it a lasting option for any living space. With a plush pile, this runner will give a lavish look to your flooring.