Furniture of America Jauna Country Upholstered Dining Bench, Ivory

Furniture of America Jauna Country Upholstered Dining Bench, IvoryIncludes: One (1) benchStyle: TransitionalFinish: Antique Cherry, IvoryMaterial: Fabric, Solid Wood, Wood VeneerNailhead trim runs along the edgesTurned legs add a tasteful antique flairSeats two (2) comfortablyAssembly requiredShips in 1 box Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 56"W x 16"D x 18.5"HWeight capacity: 300 lbsProduct weight: 31 lbsClick here to view the assembly guide Shop the matching Collection:Chair: Item #53870676About Furniture of America Furniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.