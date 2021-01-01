Pacific Crest Jatoba 5.12 in. Wide Engineered Bamboo with HPDC Rigid Core Flooring (11.59 sq. ft. - 9 planks per box)

When only the natural beauty and warmth of real bamboo flooring will do, Pacific Crest provides waterproof bamboo with vinyl rigid core flooring solutions for the home or office. Guaranteed to outperform traditional engineered bamboo flooring, this waterproof bamboo couples the performance virtues of a high-density rigid core with the unique character of real strand bamboo. Known for its high durability, strand bamboo brings the look of high luxury with low maintenance. Annoying “repeat” patterns, as traditionally seen with other types of flooring, are a thing of the past; It looks and feels like real bamboo - because it is. Pacific Crest waterproof bamboo provides 100% waterproof performance and upscale design and performance. HDPC CORE Technology seals out moisture, period. The secret lies in our patent pending High Density Plastic Composite (HDPC) rigid core technology. Increased strength and density hides sub-floor imperfections, floats over most existing hard surface floors, and is perfect for the DIY homeowner. The waterproof bamboo is combined with an attached foam pad that reduces sound transmission and increases comfort when walking. Backed by a lifetime residential warranty, Pacific Crest waterproof wood is CARB 2 certified and EPA (TSCA title VI) compliant. It also has the coveted GreenGuard Gold certification, which provides safer and healthier indoor home and work environments. Waterproof peace of mind, the added benefit of a safer product, and Pacific Crest's tough Aluminum Oxide finish provides the right flooring solution for active families or office spaces.