Prominence Home Jasper Park Jasper Park 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Included Aged Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

Prominence Home Jasper Park Jasper Park 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Included FeaturesIdeal for medium sized rooms of around 350 square feet3 speed motor is quiet and reversibleComes with hand carved dark cherry palm leaf bladesFeatures a swirled marble glass shadeFan is controllable by a pull chain (included)Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsAble to be mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (2) 6.5 watt medium (E26) LED bulbsUses a standard AC motorETL rated for dry locationsFixture covered under a limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 52"Height: 18-1/8"Width: 52"Wire Length: 54"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 5Blades Included: YesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 2519 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 186Reversible Motor: YesElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 13 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 6.5 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: Yes Indoor Ceiling Fans Aged Bronze