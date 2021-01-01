Jasper Mini Pendant Light by Hi Lite - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (H-99618-C-91-OP)

The Jasper Mini Pendant by Hi-Lite is a sleek, industrial-style design with a beautifully finished metal top and a smooth, dome-shaped glass shade. Suspended by a single cord, the graceful shape of the shade in this design looks lovely while still allowing the visible bulb within to shine freely, offering plenty of illumination to surroundings. The metal cap features some structural and hardware detailing that lends a thoughtful touch to the overall look of this handsome piece. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: Black