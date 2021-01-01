Picket House Furnishings Jasper Dark Walnut Square End Table, Brown

The Picket House Furnishings Jasper Square End Table is going to look stunning in your living room. The 4-table legs are thick and chunky and instantly give an update to this traditional style piece. The sleek, clean lines will make this a staple in your home for many years to come. Another cool feature about this living room staple, is its wire brush finish adding texture to this coffee table. The dark walnut color will easily pair with any existing decor in your home, making it a great addition to your living room.