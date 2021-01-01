HomeRoots Jasmine Silver Queen Bed with Footboard Only

Embellish your space with this sophisticated and elegant bed headboard. Its quality is high and it has a marvelous design that will bring versatility and diversity to the look and feel of your home. This bed headboard is made from hard-wearing metal, which also contributes to its overall gorgeous appearance, while still giving you all the stability you'll ever need. As for measurements, they're 47.25 in. for height, 1 in. for width and 59.75 in. for depth and it weighs 20 lbs. This lovely bed headboard will be the perfect piece for any decor. Color: SILVER.