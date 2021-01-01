Are you an avid reader, who wants to beautify and embellish their space? If so, this bookcase is the ideal tool to enhance your room, while giving you with first rate practicality. This bookcase is expertly crafted from MDF and metal, and it's perfect for those who want a piece that will bring a bit of life into the ambiance of their room. This bookcase also mixes modern design with high usefulness. It has four shelves and a base, meaning you can store your preferred book collections, favorite photographs, trophies, or even valued collectibles without worry. As for measurements, they're 60' for height, 13' for width, and 32' for depth, and it weighs 35 pounds. It would be ideal for your living room, bedroom, or office. You can match it with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. HomeRoots Jasmine White Metal 5-Shelf Bookcase | 333429