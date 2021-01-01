HomeRoots Jasmine Grey Filing Cabinet, Gray

Fight clutter and mess away and organize your home with this exquisite file cabinet. Its contemporary design will surely be a magnificent decoration. This file cabinet is superbly crafted from particle board, laminate and MDF. It's a durable piece, certain to serve well for years to come. Additionally, this file cabinet three drawers, for maximum storage. As for measurements, they are 25.25 ft. for height, 17.75 ft. for width and 18.25 ft. for depth and it weighs 44 lbs. This file cabinet has plenty of space and will fit in magnificently anywhere in in your home. Color: Gray.