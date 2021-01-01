From ashley childers for global views
Jasmine Block Print Framed Art 2, Grey/White
Ashley Childers created the Jasmine Block Print Collection in her Little Rock studio, using linoleum blocks that she carved by hand. Printed on deckled edge paper and framed in a modern shadow box. Each piece is both textural and contemporary. Handcrafted print on paper. Pinewood/plexiglass frame. Hanging hardware: two D ring hooks. Hanging wire included. Without frame, 39"W x 30"T. With frame, 42"W x 1.25"D x 33"T. 0.5" revel around art. For indoor use only. Made in the USA. Boxed weight, ap.