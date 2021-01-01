HomeRoots Jasmine 28.5 in. Black, Clear, Metal, Tempered Glass - Accent Table, Black/ Clear

Should you desire a great companion for your sofa, or love seat, you've found one. This accent table has a classy and smooth design certain to turn some heads as well. It's truly exceptional and displays suave and down-to-earth beauty. This simple yet elegant black hammered metal accent table with a clear tempered glass top is not only stylish for your living space, but also multi-functional. The round glass top has enough space to hold a beautiful plant or a cherished decorative item. With metal legs that gracefully curve out at the feet and the legs bonded together with a decorative knot for stability, this easy to assemble accent table brings a classic contemporary look to any room. Color: Black/ Clear.