From wac lighting
Jasmine 37in LED Bathroom Vanity or Wall Light 3000K in Black
Advertisement
Available in both 27in and 37in sizes and offered in a tested and true chrome or daring black finish. Frosted silicone diffuser with 360 degree illumination. Energy efficient integrated LED's provide a long-lasting maintenance-free bright and even illumination. An ideal lighting solution for bathrooms or corridors and can be mounted vertically or horizontally. Universal Voltage driver (120V-220V-277V) is concealed in the canopy. Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or TRIAC dimmer. High Powered Replaceable LED with CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 50,000, Color Temp: 3000K. Standards: ETL & cETL UL 1598 listed for Damp Locations. CEC Title 24 Compliant., Weight: 6.01 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting