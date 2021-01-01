HomeRoots Jasmine 32 in. Dark Taupe/Black Mdf and Black Metal Accent Table

Demonstrate your taste with this alluring accent table, while decorating your room in the same time. It has a beautiful design that will definitely give a breath of freshness to your interior and radiate luxury. Not to mention how obviously well-made it is. This marvelous accent table is expertly made from MDF, laminate, and metal. Moreover, it's tremendously versatile as well. You can fit it into any room of your home. It's fantastic for making the place livelier. It's also highly practical besides just standing out with its looks. As for measurements, they are 32 in. for height, 12 in. for width, and 48 in. for depth, and it weighs 42 lbs. This long lasting and sturdy accent table will definitely turn the heads of your guests. Color: Dark Taupe/Black.