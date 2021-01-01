From latitude run
Jarrett 2-Light Flush Mount
Advertisement
Features:Jarrett collectionFinish: ChromeContemporary styleProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: FabricShade Color: Light GrayShade Shape: Number of Lights: 2Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: ChromePower Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:ADA Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: TAA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 13.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: Cord Cover Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: