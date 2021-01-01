Jarrett 1 - Light Single Drum Pendant

Clean, approachable design fit for any well-appointed abode, this one-light mini pendant keeps kitchen islands, breakfast bars, and beyond looking on the bright side. Its metal canopy and downrods, both awash in chrome, give this fixture its sleek, polished look, while a fabric drum shade provides an unexpected touch of texture to its appearance. An interior diffusor gently filters the light of this pendant’s 100 W max. lamping (bulb not included), and a dimmer switch can be used to control its glow even further. Equipped with three 12" and one 6" downrod, this product can be adjusted to the right height for your space. Finish: Bronze