Jarrell 71" Solid Wood Console Table

Eco-friendly and French country chic? Yes, you can have it all with this console table. It's made from reclaimed pine wood, and features a rustic brown finish. Its antiqued look is tempered with two elegant turned legs and a slab base for some traditional appeal. This console looks right at home hosting a few photos and a bowl for keys and mail in the entryway, or twin accent lamps and a stack of books in the living room. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.