Jarmericus Cotton Tablecloth

A beautiful square tablecloth highlighting a spectacular print French Country Floral design flaunted by a fascinating border. This 100% cotton tablecloth is a perfect fit and a necessary essential to compliment the decor of your dining ensemble. It is made of 100% cotton power-loom fabric which gives strong, tighter & smooth weave for better durability. This unique fresh design would make for excellent personal use tapestry a perfect gift and has multiple uses : A vibrant and hip Dorm room accessory A Beach Blanket / Sun Canopy A Picnic Blanket A gorgeous Wall Hanging / Ceiling Cover A beautiful Bedspread or Coverlet A cozy Throw An elegant Tablecloth A Room Divider A Furniture Cover As a Fabric for your creativity Washing instructions: Machine wash it separately in cold water. Tumble dry Fine Print: This tablecloth is handmade by artisans so it cannot be machine perfect. Please return for any defects, we will issue a full refund. 100% Guaranteed! For any other reason, the actual shipping cost will be deducted from the refund. And the buyer is responsible for the return shipping. The actual product color shades may vary slightly from the online picture This tablecloth is printed, not quilted or woven. The tablecloth is printed on the front side only. The buyer is responsible for paying customs duty or any other charges incurred in the buyer's home country. Please contact us, we will try to find a resolution. Color: Black/Green