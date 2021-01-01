Jarif 3 - Piece Dining Set

Looking to create an on-trend dining ensemble, but don't know where to start? Sometimes putting together a cohesive look out of many different pieces just isn't worth the pain: try adding a set like this! Perfect for rounding out a space-conscious dining ensemble with an on-trend look, this three-piece set features a table and two benches. Crafted from manufactured wood surfaces set on a metal base, this set delivers an on-trend mixed material look in any space. Seats up to four diners. Table Top Color: White, Table Base Color: White, Bench Color: Light Brown