Jareliz Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

Large Dressing Table With Light Bulb And Stool With Makeup Mirror With Drawerproduct features:Large-capacity storage: The dresser has 2 drawers and 6 shelves, which can hold all your cosmetics and skin care products, such as spray bottles, lipsticks, lotions, photos, and decorations. The spacious table provides you with enough space to store cosmetics.LED Light Makeup Mirror: This is a dressing table with LED lights, which can make your makeup more clear and obvious.Multifunctional dressing table: The upper part of the dressing table can be removed, and the table can be used as a writing table. This is a versatile dressing table that can be used as a gift for girlfriend and mother. This is a great giftDressing table and large mirror: The large mirror ensures that you look great from all angles (Mirror size: 21.45" × 22.0" H/54.5 × 56cm), the stool is comfortable, the height is appropriate, and the appropriate bottom space is reserved Satisfying the sitting position of the human bodyRegarding assembly: The installation of the dressing table requires many steps, and the installation may take some time. It will be better if the two are installed together. The installation process will have certain difficulties. If you persist, it will surprise you.The product contains:1 × Dressing table with mirror1 string of 10 bulbs1 × Stool1 × Installation package1 × Manual.