Casner 16.5' L x 20.5" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

Walls become a backyard garden. This pattern, inspired by the natural world, gives any surface a dimensional look with little effort. Add architectural details to any space for an accent wall, full room makeover, furniture DIY, and more. Simply cut the peel and stick wallpaper to size, remove the backing, and stick to any smooth, clean surface. Pull off the wall in full sheets when it’s time to redecorate: no sticky residue or damage left behind. Bring the natural world into your home with this peel and stick wallpaper. Color: Yellow/Gray