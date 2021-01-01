Trademark Fine Art 'Olive Jar With Red Berry Branches' Canvas Art by Cecile Baird

Artist: Cecile BairdSubject: Still LifeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features three jugs in front of a window. Prominent Colors: Tan, Brown, White, Grey, Orange, Black Cecile Baird studied art at The Ohio State University where she received here BFA and MA degrees in Graphic Design. After working several years as a designer in St. Louis and Los Angeles, Ms. Baird returned to her home state of Ohio and opened her own business designing and marketing a line of figurines and note card to gift shops all over the country. Cecile has now turned her artistic talents to painting full time. Working primarily in oil and colored pencil, Cecile has developed a realistic style that captures the drama, beauty and simplicity of everyday objects in her still life paintings. With their strong sense of composition and lighting, her paintings always draw the viewer back again and again. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.