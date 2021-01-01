From voluspa
Voluspa - Japonica Limited Edition Candle - Nissho Soleil - 175g
Advertisement
Evoke imagery of days spent at the beach with this Japonica Embossed glass candle from Voluspa. Infused with sun kissed pineapple, tangerine and vanilla fragrance notes, this creamy aroma is perfect for relaxing during an evening in. Contained in an elegant glass vessel adorned with a Japonica pattern and finished with a scalloped edge, this makes a great gift idea for the fragrance enthusiast. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: pineapple, tangerine, vanilla * Material: glass * Dimensions: Ø8xH9.5cm * Burn time: 50 hours * Scalloped edge vessel * More scents available separately