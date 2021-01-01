Voluspa - Japonica Limited Edition Candle - Baltic Amber - 340g

Create a relaxing setting with this Japonica Limited Edition Baltic Amber scented candle from Voluspa. The decorative tin vessel is adorned with a Japonica print and can be reused for trinkets once the candle has burnt out. The luxury coconut wax is infused with amber resin, sandalwood and vanilla orchid fragrance notes ensuring a delightful woody aroma to delight the senses. A great gift idea for any occasion or addition to your own fragrance collection. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: amber resin, sandalwood and vanilla orchid * Material: tin * Dimensions: Ø13.5xH6cm * Burn time: 60 hours * Coconut wax and three cotton wicks * More scents available separately