Voluspa - Japonica Hearth Candle - 3.5kg - French Cade & Lavender
Revitalise the home with this Japonica hearth scented candle from Voluspa. In a pale blue glass holder patterned with the floral Japonica design, this candle is perfect for fireplaces or open-plan spaces due to its large size to beautifully perfume any area in the home. With woody/herbal notes of cade wood, verbena, Bulgarian lavender, it is crafted from coconut wax using sustainable, ecologically-sound and pesticide free practices. Key features: * Large scented candle * Fragrance notes: cade wood, verbena, Bulgarian lavender * Dimensions: H23.5xØ21.5cm * Weight: 3.5kg * Burn time: 250 hours * Ornately patterned pale blue glass holder * With a removable glass lid/tray * Coconut wax blend with 5 100% cotton wicks * Hand poured in the United States * Sustainable, ecologically-sound & pesticide free