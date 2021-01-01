Japanese Kumquat Lip Scrub

Dry flaking lips are so not hot! You use scrubs exfoliate and revive your face and body so why ignore your lips? Exfoliating with our new Zandra Lip Scrub removes dead, chapped skin for a beautifully smooth finish that can actually help your lipstick last longer. The perfect weekly treatment before you daily Zandra Big Balm application. Exfoliating and delicious! Hand-whipped with only 5 simple ingredients to naturally take off the dead and dry skin from your lips, plus it\'s 100% edible!