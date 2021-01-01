From japan gifts by designsanddesigns
Japan Gifts by designsanddesigns Japanese Floral Pink Flower Japan Cherry Blossom Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cherry Blossom tree and the Cherry blossom flowers are beautiful symbols of Japanese culture . Sakura flower vines form a pretty pattern. Pretty flowers pattern is a birthday gift idea for girls and for women of Japan. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only