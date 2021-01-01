From best minimalist japan style and art gift ideas

Best Minimalist Japan Style and Art Gift Ideas Japanese Flag Bamboo Leaves Lamp Lantern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Minimalist illustration of the Japanese flag with a lantern decorated with bamboo leaves. This Pillow is a great gift Idea for Japan lovers and travellers and perfect complement to a cozy bedroom, living room, or coffee corner. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com