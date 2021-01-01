Ninjutsu Fighter Outfits Japanese Character Ninjutsu Martial Arts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great for men and women who love the martial art of ninjas, Japanese characters, as well as anime. Are you a fan, teacher or student of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu? Then this design is just the right thing for you. With this outfit you will be the eye-catcher at your next training while learning the techniques. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only