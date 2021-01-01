From vault w artwork
'Japanese Bridge' by Claude Monet Painting Print on Canvas
Take any empty entryway wall or spare space over the sofa and turn it into a museum-worthy display with this eye-catching canvas print. Showcasing a reproduction of Claude Monet's "Japanese Bridge", which was painted in 1899, it offers a dreamy waterside scene with pastel hues of purple, blue, and green. This piece is giclee-printed on canvas and wrapped around a rectangular frame for a look that rivals any artful accent. Size: 8" H x 10" W x 2" D