From pevonia botanica

Japan Brand 56 Capacity CD Case Portable DVDVCD Storage EVA Protective Bluray Wallet Binder Holder Booklet for Car Home Office Travel Pink

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

DESIGN FOR DVD / CDFor different Capacity of DVDs, CDs, Ray-Discand other discs. Keep all kind of Discs in a compact space, not easy to shake. PROTECTIVENon-woven fabric provides reliable protection from dust, scratches and other disk damage. GOOD QUALITY OF A MATERIALHard EVA case is durable enough to store & keep dirt away. Nice sewing with zippered closure for safe storage. CONSIDERATE DESIGNSlip lock, effectively prevent the disc slide down.V-shaped opening design, easy to take. COLORFULThe product is available in 24, 56, 104 and 160 sizes and is available in a variety of colours, Pick the right one for you.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com