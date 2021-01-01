From jansons direct linens
Jansons Waffle Duvet Set (White) (Full) (Uk - Double)
100% Cotton. - Modern style, waffle weave duvet cover set in white. - Designed in the UK by Jansons Direct Linens. - Fully machine washable. - Single: 1 x duvet cover - 53in x 78.7in, 1 x pillow cover - 19.7in x 29.5in. - Double: 1 x duvet cover - 78.7in x 78.7in, 2 x pillow cover - 24in x 33in. - King: 1 x duvet cover - 89.7in x 85.8in, 2 x pillow cover - 24in x 33in. - Super King: 1 x duvet cover - 102in x 86.6in, 2 x pillow cover - 24in x 33in. - Size: Full. - Gender: Unisex Adult