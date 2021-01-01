Armen Living Janson 82 in. Blue Polyester 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa with Flared Arms

The Armen Living Janson modern sofa is an excellent choice for any contemporary household. Featuring a durable Champagne finish, Rubber Wood frame design, the Janson assures quality without compromising on aesthetics. The Jansons exposed wooden legs give it a mid-century quality that is further enhanced by the sofas tall, tufted back design. The foam padded seat cushions provide an exceptional degree of support while the angled arms add a unique stylistic twist to the piece. The Janson sofa is designed to hold up to 750 lbs. and features 3 seats. Pair the Janson sofa with the matching Janson accent chair and loveseat to create a cohesive home furnishing experience. The Janson is available in 2 fabric colors; blue and dark grey. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year warranty for all our products. We want our customers to enjoy our product and we will always be there to help with our top-notch customer service support.