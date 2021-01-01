Jansicotek XQD Card Reader, USB3.0 XQD/SD Card Reader Dual Slot Memory Card Reader 5Gpbs Super Speed Compatible with Sony G/M Series, Lexar.

Features: Brand new and high quality. A professional-grade portable USB 3.0 card reader that easily transfers large amounts of 4K video and RAW images to a laptop/computer. Compact and easy to carry. Made of high-quality aluminum alloy casing for durability and scratch resistance. Ultra-high speed: USB3.0 port design, speed up work efficiency, maximum card capacity up to 2TB Broad compatibility: This card reader is compatible with all Windows / for Mac OS systems. It is an excellent choice for Sony G series and for Lexar USB Mark card. Easy to set up, plug and play. Hot swap and automatic detection Note: This adapter only supports the transfer of photos and videos Item type: XQD super speed card reader Material: ABS, Aluminum Alloy Color: Black, Silver Types: Type-C to USB3.0/XQD/for SD Interface: XQD/for SD/USB 3.0 Card reading rate: theoretical value 500MB/s Package includes: 1* card reader