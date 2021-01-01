Janitzy 33.86" Wide Velvet Armchair

Features:Design with a hint of mid-century style, adding a tasteful addition to your living space with this beautiful sofa set.Comfortable seat cushion: fine velvet material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.Solid and durable frame makes the sofa sets for the living room, added stability and durability can be used for a long timeModern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces.Product Type: SofaDesign: ModularSeating Capacity: 1Leg Material: Solid WoodStorage Included: NoSeat Style: Single cushion seatSkirted: NoUSB Port: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoMinimum Door Width - Side to Side: 30 InchesSleeper Sofa: NoStorage Space Included: NoDesign: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Purple Velvet): PurpleUpholstery Grade: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Velvet): GrayPattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Pillow backWeight Capacity: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Arms Included: YesArm Type: Square ArmsArm Material: FabricArm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: BlackTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: Product Care: To clean the upholstery material, spot clean with a damp cloth and mild soapPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: Anti-Microbial: Number of Chairs Included: 1Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Mattress Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Cushion Construction: FoamFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Double Rub Tested: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Co