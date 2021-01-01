Janina 75" Square Arm Sofa

Features:Upholstered in FabricColor:Dark GreyStainless Steel LegsSome Assembly RequiredThe Janina Sofa is a dark grey fabric sofa with drop square arms, stainless steel legs and removable cushions. Two accent pillows round out this lovely piece. The dark color is striking and sure to make a statement in any tradional, industial or modern home.Product Type: SofaDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 3Upholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: Dark GrayLeg Color: Steel ColorPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Stainless steelLeg Wood Tone: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDFBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth, do not use strong liquid cleanersDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Pillow backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 750Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernWater Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 3Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFairTrade Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: Organic